Health Care Negotiations Amid Shutdown Standoff

President Donald Trump expressed openness on Monday to negotiating a deal regarding health care subsidies with Democrats, signaling a potential breakthrough in the ongoing government shutdown stalemate. Trump's remarks reference the contentious issue central to the conflict, where Democrats have made extending health care subsidies a pivotal demand.

As the government shutdown persists, affecting federal services, Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted the possibility of progress on Affordable Care Act subsidies, contingent on the White House's approach. Despite some discussions occurring, the shutdown's resolution remains elusive as partisan tensions escalate, further impacting the U.S. economy.

In the backdrop of these negotiations, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer represent their respective parties' positions. While Democrats emphasize the urgency of subsidy renewal affecting millions of Americans, Republicans underscore the necessity of addressing broader budget issues, considering potential furloughs to reduce costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)