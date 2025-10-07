France in Political Turmoil: Will Macron Resign?

France is grappling with profound political turmoil as President Emmanuel Macron confronts increasing demands for his resignation amidst an escalating crisis. The turmoil has seen five prime ministers resign within a span of less than two years, drawing scrutiny from both former allies and political adversaries.

On Tuesday, Macron's former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe suggested that a new leader should be installed to navigate the impasse. Macron's former loyalists, including Gabriel Attal, have also voiced their disappointment, indicating a shift in political alliances. Amidst this backdrop, outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu endeavors to form a new government.

With the political situation causing market unrest, French stocks dropped significantly, and bond yields rose amidst uncertainty over budget management. The internal chaos reflects broader concerns as international observers view France's struggles, with rising calls for an early parliamentary election to restore order.

