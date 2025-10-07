Protests Erupt in Maharashtra Over CJI Shoe-Hurling Incident
The NCP (SP) in Maharashtra led protests condemning a lawyer's failed attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as an attack on the Constitution. Demonstrations spread across Mumbai and other cities, raising concerns over democracy and autonomous institutions.
In a vehement display of dissent, the NCP (SP) staged protests across Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra condemning a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The incident has been described as an attack on the Constitution and democracy by party leaders and activists.
From Hutatma Chowk to Baramati, protesters gathered, held placards, and raised slogans criticizing the incident on Monday in the Supreme Court. Demonstrators, led by party heavyweights including Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule, linked the attack to a broader agenda against democratic and constitutional values.
NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the ruling BJP of undermining autonomous institutions. The Bar Council of India responded swiftly by suspending the license of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted the shoe attack, while security thwarted the act inside the courtroom.
