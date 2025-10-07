Left Menu

BJP MLA Attacked Amid Flood Relief Efforts: Political Tensions Rise in Bengal

BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon was allegedly attacked by TMC workers while distributing flood relief materials in Alipurduar. The BJP condemned the incident, accusing the TMC of 'terror politics,' while the TMC denied the allegations, claiming Oraon assaulted an aged man first. North Bengal remains devastated by floods.

BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon has reportedly been assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers while distributing flood relief in Alipurduar. This comes a day after attacks on other BJP leaders in Jalpaiguri, escalating tensions between the two parties.

Oraon alleges that TMC workers swooped in unexpectedly during relief distribution in Kumargram, leaving him injured. In response, the TMC dismissed these claims as baseless, alleging Oraon had first assaulted an elderly resident.

The BJP condemned the violence and criticized the TMC for fostering a climate of 'terror politics.' Meanwhile, devastating floods continue to wreak havoc in north Bengal, with at least 30 fatalities reported. PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee are clashing over the political handling of the disaster.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

