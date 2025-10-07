BJP MLA Attacked Amid Flood Relief Efforts: Political Tensions Rise in Bengal

BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon has reportedly been assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers while distributing flood relief in Alipurduar. This comes a day after attacks on other BJP leaders in Jalpaiguri, escalating tensions between the two parties.

Oraon alleges that TMC workers swooped in unexpectedly during relief distribution in Kumargram, leaving him injured. In response, the TMC dismissed these claims as baseless, alleging Oraon had first assaulted an elderly resident.

The BJP condemned the violence and criticized the TMC for fostering a climate of 'terror politics.' Meanwhile, devastating floods continue to wreak havoc in north Bengal, with at least 30 fatalities reported. PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee are clashing over the political handling of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)