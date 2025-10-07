Lalu Prasad Predicts NDA's Departure After Bihar Polls

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday declared that the ruling NDA would retreat after the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. This statement, delivered via a clever social media post, reflects Prasad's enduring wit and influence. He cited polls scheduled for November 6 and 11 as pivotal moments for change.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former RJD member now with the BJP, countered Prasad's prediction by referencing Children's Day on November 14, the day votes will be counted. He suggested the results would reveal who remains a 'child' in Bihar politics, implying political immaturity on Prasad's part.

Other political figures, including state minister Ashok Choudhary and Santosh Kumar Suman, have dismissed Prasad's claims. They criticized the RJD's historical governance, blaming it for the state's past setbacks. As the election approaches, these exchanges underscore the contentious atmosphere in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)