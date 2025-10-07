Shocking Attack: Newly Elected German Mayor Found Stabbed

A newly elected mayor from western Germany, Iris Stalzer, is fighting for her life after being discovered with several stab wounds, a security source informed Reuters. The incident reportedly occurred shortly before she was set to assume her role as mayor of Herdecke in the Ruhr area.

Sources say that Stalzer was found by her son, bringing a wave of distress within her community and raising concerns over the safety of public officials. This stabbing incident has stirred painful memories of the 2019 murder of Walter Luebcke, a local government president, assassinated by a far-right activist.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped about the case, leaving many questions unanswered about the motive and perpetrator. The event has prompted discussions on political violence in the nation.