Nations Unite for Afghanistan's Stability: Quartet Vows Action
Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran have reaffirmed their collective commitment to ensuring a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. Meeting in Moscow, representatives voiced concern over terrorist presence, emphasizing coordinated action. The conference highlighted joint efforts, particularly in counter-terrorism, ahead of wider meetings involving more nations.
In a pivotal meeting held in Moscow, Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran have reinforced their mutual dedication towards fostering stability and peace in Afghanistan. The talks raised alarms over the entrenched presence of terrorist organizations within the country.
The Quadrilateral Meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan gathered senior envoys from the four nations to deliberate on regional peace and security. Pakistan's special envoy, Mohammad Sadiq, articulated the nations' unified stance against terrorism and external interventions in Afghanistan.
With the backdrop of an upcoming wider consultation involving additional countries, the meeting underscored the urgent need for cooperative actions to combat terrorism and highlighted ongoing bilateral engagements, with Sadiq meeting separately with representatives from Russia, China, and Iran to discuss strategies.
