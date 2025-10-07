Left Menu

Ladakh Seeks Statehood: Delegation Pushes for Political Support

A delegation from Ladakh, including Kargil Democratic Alliance members, met with Uttar Pradesh's opposition leader to garner support for Ladakh's statehood demand. The group urged for constitutional rights, condemned recent government crackdowns, and demanded the release of detained protesters and a probe into lethal force used during demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:29 IST
A delegation from Ladakh has reached out to Uttar Pradesh's Assembly Leader of Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, seeking support for their demand for statehood for the Union Territory.

The group, which includes members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Socialist Party (India), aims to secure political backing for its cause.

The delegation condemned recent government crackdowns and called for the immediate release of detained protesters, as well as a judicial probe into a deadly incident on September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

