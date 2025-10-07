Ladakh Seeks Statehood: Delegation Pushes for Political Support

A delegation from Ladakh has reached out to Uttar Pradesh's Assembly Leader of Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, seeking support for their demand for statehood for the Union Territory.

The group, which includes members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Socialist Party (India), aims to secure political backing for its cause.

The delegation condemned recent government crackdowns and called for the immediate release of detained protesters, as well as a judicial probe into a deadly incident on September 24.

