Unraveling the Tragedies and Corruption in Rajasthan Under BJP Rule

In the wake of recent tragic incidents in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has strongly criticized the BJP-led state government, accusing it of widespread corruption and a lack of control over various crises.

Gehlot pointed to reports of children dying from allegedly tainted cough syrup and a devastating fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital, which claimed six lives. He questioned the absence of responsibility from ministers and decried the inefficacy in addressing citizens' grievances.

The former CM also lamented the halting or weakening of past welfare initiatives, including the timely distribution of pensions and wages under schemes like MNREGA, criticizing the government for focusing on publicity rather than actual groundwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)