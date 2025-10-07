Representatives from Afghanistan's neighboring countries have praised its government for effectively combating both terrorism and the drug trade. This recognition comes at a pivotal 7th Moscow Format meeting, which underscores the importance of international support in ensuring Afghanistan's economic recovery and sustained post-conflict development.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commended Kabul's success in countering terrorist groups such as the Afghan branch of the Islamic State. The meeting saw participation from senior officials across the region, including Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, highlighting a regional consensus on the importance of Afghanistan's stability and security.

The gathering put a spotlight on Afghanistan's significant reduction in opium poppy production, with a reported 90% decline since 2022. The joint statement emphasized strengthened counter-terrorism cooperation and urged economic commitments from countries responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan, advocating against foreign military installations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)