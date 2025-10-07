Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

The headquarters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Agartala were allegedly vandalized by members of the ruling BJP's youth wing, according to the TMC's allegation made on Tuesday.

The incident occurred following an attack on BJP leaders in flood-hit northern West Bengal, escalating political tensions between the parties.

TMC plans to lodge a formal complaint and assess the situation with a delegation, emphasizing the alleged culture of violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)