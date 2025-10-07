Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

TMC accused BJP's youth wing of vandalizing its Tripura headquarters. The incident follows an attack on BJP leaders in Bengal. Amid political blame games, TMC plans to lodge an FIR and send a delegation. Meanwhile, BJP protested the attack on their leaders, sparking further tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:07 IST
  • India

The headquarters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Agartala were allegedly vandalized by members of the ruling BJP's youth wing, according to the TMC's allegation made on Tuesday.

The incident occurred following an attack on BJP leaders in flood-hit northern West Bengal, escalating political tensions between the parties.

TMC plans to lodge a formal complaint and assess the situation with a delegation, emphasizing the alleged culture of violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

