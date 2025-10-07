Left Menu

Tragedy in Bilaspur: Landslide Claims Lives and Injures Many

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the fatalities caused by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. He declared compensation for the victims' families and injured, providing financial relief from the PM National Relief Fund. A total of 18 people died in the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences following a devastating landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, which claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left several others injured.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Modi conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and announced financial aid through the PM National Relief Fund.

Each of the deceased's next of kin will receive Rs 2 lakh, while the injured will be granted Rs 50,000, aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by the victims' families during this tragic time. The incident occurred when a bus was hit by the landslide on Tuesday evening.

