Haryana Congress: Leadership Moves and Legacy Debates
The Haryana Congress is poised for changes with new leadership and strategies. A disciplinary committee will soon be established to resolve internal issues. As Congress endeavors to strengthen its base, Rao Narender Singh leads voter list monitoring and campaigns against the opposition. Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda reminisces about past developmental achievements.
- Country:
- India
Congress is set to bring about structural changes as B K Hariprasad announced the formation of a disciplinary committee in Haryana to ensure accountability. This move comes as the party seeks to resolve internal issues effectively, marking a strategic shift in the state's party management.
Recent developments have spotlighted Rao Narender Singh, the newly appointed Haryana Congress chief, who is actively mobilizing strategies for voter engagement in the state. Accusing the NDA alliance of electoral malpractices, Singh is spearheading campaigns and collaborating with district presidents to monitor voter lists and counter the BJP's influence.
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda highlighted the developmental strides during previous Congress regimes. He emphasized initiatives like the National Institute of Fashion Technology and AIIMS as benchmarks of progress while critiquing the current BJP government for rising crime rates and unmet promises.
