Vice President’s Initiation for Harmonious Parliamentary Functioning

In a bid to foster a harmonious parliamentary environment, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met with leaders of various political parties. This first formal interaction, held in the Parliament complex, aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha and reinforcing the tenets of parliamentary democracy.

The discussions centered around the need for dialogue, discipline, and decorum within the Upper House. Radhakrishnan urged leaders to prioritize public issues and use the parliamentary platform effectively. Important figures, including J P Nadda and Congress's Pramod Tiwari, contributed to the discourse, stressing high parliamentary standards.

Commitment to collective productivity was stressed, with assurances of meaningful participation for smaller parties. The meeting underscored the desire for the upcoming Winter session to avoid previous disruptions and welcomed constructive suggestions to refine parliamentary procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)