Controversy Brews in Telangana Cabinet Over Ministerial Remarks

In Telangana, a political storm is brewing as Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is embroiled in a controversy for allegedly making derogatory remarks about cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar. The issue exploded when a purported video of Prabhakar's comments went viral, sparking widespread criticism.

The controversy has taken a caste-based turn with Scheduled Caste (SC) MLAs rallying behind Kumar, who also belongs to the SC community. The MLAs showed solidarity by meeting with state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, underscoring the politically sensitive nature of the allegations.

Laxman Kumar, Minister for SC Development, demanded an apology from Prabhakar through media channels, warning of repercussions. Both ministers have engaged party leadership, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the matter, with discussions underway to douse the flames.