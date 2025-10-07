Left Menu

Controversy Brews in Telangana Cabinet Over Ministerial Remarks

Telangana's transport minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, is in hot water after allegedly insulting minister Laxman Kumar in a viral video. The incident escalated when Congress MLAs backed Kumar, who demanded an apology. The situation underscores caste tensions within the ruling party, complicating political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:20 IST
Controversy Brews in Telangana Cabinet Over Ministerial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, a political storm is brewing as Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is embroiled in a controversy for allegedly making derogatory remarks about cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar. The issue exploded when a purported video of Prabhakar's comments went viral, sparking widespread criticism.

The controversy has taken a caste-based turn with Scheduled Caste (SC) MLAs rallying behind Kumar, who also belongs to the SC community. The MLAs showed solidarity by meeting with state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, underscoring the politically sensitive nature of the allegations.

Laxman Kumar, Minister for SC Development, demanded an apology from Prabhakar through media channels, warning of repercussions. Both ministers have engaged party leadership, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the matter, with discussions underway to douse the flames.

TRENDING

1
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
2
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom
3
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
4
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025