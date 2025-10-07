NDA Strides with Unity in Bihar Amidst Opposition's Internal Struggles

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's prospects for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, emphasizing its unity and clear leadership.

Addressing the BJP state headquarters, Trivedi noted a favorable public sentiment towards NDA, led by PM Modi and Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar.

Highlighting internal conflicts within the opposition bloc, he underscored the NDA's potential to provide stable governance vital for India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)