NDA Strides with Unity in Bihar Amidst Opposition's Internal Struggles

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi asserts that the NDA alliance is unified and prepared for Bihar's assembly elections, whereas the opposition faces internal conflicts. Trivedi highlights public favor towards NDA, citing surveys showing a significant lead. He emphasizes the need for stable leadership for Bihar's crucial role in India's 2047 development goal.

Sudhanshu Trivedi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's prospects for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, emphasizing its unity and clear leadership.

Addressing the BJP state headquarters, Trivedi noted a favorable public sentiment towards NDA, led by PM Modi and Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar.

Highlighting internal conflicts within the opposition bloc, he underscored the NDA's potential to provide stable governance vital for India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

