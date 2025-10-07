Left Menu

Italian PM Meloni Faces ICC Allegations

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with two ministers, faces allegations of complicity in genocide linked to Israel's Gaza actions. The matter has reached the International Criminal Court. Meloni also commented on former President Trump’s views on Russia’s stance on a Ukraine peace deal.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni disclosed on Tuesday that she and two of her ministers have been accused and reported to the International Criminal Court for alleged participation in genocide tied to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

During an interview with the state television network RAI, Meloni mentioned that Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and possibly Roberto Cingolani, who leads the defence group Leonardo, have been denounced.

Additionally, Meloni expressed her belief that former US President Donald Trump has realized Russia is not seeking a peace agreement with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

