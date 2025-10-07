Indian National's Struggle from Russian Army to Ukrainian Surrender

An Indian national enlisted in the Russian military has surrendered to Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian military identified the individual as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, aged 22, hailing from Gujarat, India, releasing a video on their Telegram channel.

Indian officials are verifying the details as the embassy in Kyiv seeks confirmation. Reports suggest Hussein moved to Russia for university but was sentenced to seven years in prison on drug charges. To avoid incarceration, he joined the Russian military but ultimately sought escape.

After a brief combat stint, Hussein surrendered. India has repeatedly called on Russia to release over 150 Indian nationals conscripted into military service, a demand reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

