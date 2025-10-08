Taiwan's Former Economy Minister Lin Hsin-i Represents at APEC Summit
Taiwan's presidential office appoints Lin Hsin-i, former economy minister, as its envoy to South Korea's APEC summit. Lin, the chairman of Taiwania Capital, represents President Lai Ching-te. This summit may offer a chance for dialogue between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a strategic move, Taiwan's presidential office announced the appointment of Lin Hsin-i, a former economy minister, as Taiwan's envoy to the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea. This marks Lin's second consecutive appointment to the international forum.
Lin, who also holds the position of chairman of Taiwania Capital, is seen as a fitting representative for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. His prior experience in 2005, when the summit was held in South Korea, positions him as an ideal choice for this diplomatic role.
The summit is anticipated to provide a platform for potential dialogues, including between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Taiwan maintains its stance against China's sovereignty claims, advocating that the island's destiny rests with its people.
