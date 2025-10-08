Left Menu

Taiwan's Former Economy Minister Lin Hsin-i Represents at APEC Summit

Taiwan's presidential office appoints Lin Hsin-i, former economy minister, as its envoy to South Korea's APEC summit. Lin, the chairman of Taiwania Capital, represents President Lai Ching-te. This summit may offer a chance for dialogue between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:36 IST
Taiwan's Former Economy Minister Lin Hsin-i Represents at APEC Summit
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a strategic move, Taiwan's presidential office announced the appointment of Lin Hsin-i, a former economy minister, as Taiwan's envoy to the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea. This marks Lin's second consecutive appointment to the international forum.

Lin, who also holds the position of chairman of Taiwania Capital, is seen as a fitting representative for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. His prior experience in 2005, when the summit was held in South Korea, positions him as an ideal choice for this diplomatic role.

The summit is anticipated to provide a platform for potential dialogues, including between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Taiwan maintains its stance against China's sovereignty claims, advocating that the island's destiny rests with its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
3
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
4
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025