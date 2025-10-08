In a recent development surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, efforts to establish a peace agreement, which gained momentum after a summit between Presidents Putin and Trump, appear to have stagnated.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized European powers for hindering diplomatic progress. He expressed skepticism towards Western actions, suggesting the peace momentum from the Anchorage summit had been undermined.

The geopolitical situation remains tense, especially with potential U.S. military involvement in Ukraine. Trump expressed caution about escalating the conflict further with additional armaments.

