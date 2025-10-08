Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of 'Talibani Culture' Amid Rising Political Violence in West Bengal

The BJP has accused West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government of perpetuating a 'Talibani mindset' amid increasing attacks on its leaders. Incidents involving BJP MLAs and MPs have sparked significant concern and debate over political safety in the state dominated by the TMC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of the West Bengal government, alleging that the state is being ruled with a 'Talibani mindset.' This accusation follows recent violent incidents involving attacks on BJP leaders, which the party claims are being orchestrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

During a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly covering up these attacks and protecting those responsible. The controversy has been fueled by recent assaults on BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon and BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who were targeted while distributing flood relief in the state.

Poonawalla argued that political violence has become 'institutionalised' under the current administration. He further criticized the opposition INDIA bloc for not condemning the attacks, questioning when concrete action will be taken to hold those responsible accountable. The situation underscores heightened political tensions in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

