Tensions Rise as Trinamool Congress Faces Obstacles in Tripura

In a tense standoff, Trinamool Congress leaders encountered logistical hurdles in Tripura, accusing the state's ruling BJP of intimidation tactics. A six-member delegation from Kolkata, visiting in response to an attack on their office, found their vehicles chased away, allegedly by BJP supporters, trapping them at the airport for hours.

The delegation, which arrived around 11 am, intended to visit the vandalized party headquarters. However, police reportedly denied them alternative travel modes, further fueling their frustration. Kunal Ghosh, a Trinamool leader, voiced disappointment over the situation, asserting that the BJP seemed fearful of the delegation's presence.

Accusations of a 'jungle raj' atmosphere across Tripura were leveled by party spokesperson Sudip Raha, as the delegation eventually received police escort to their headquarters. The incident adds to growing tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP, highlighting the ongoing political friction in the region.

