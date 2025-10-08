Left Menu

BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged West Bengal Attack

Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has called the alleged attack on party members a 'pre-planned murder attempt' and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, citing failure in maintaining law and order. Majumdar also sought a CBI investigation, accusing state investigators of shielding culprits due to political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:34 IST
In a fiery statement, senior BJP leader and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has characterized the October 6th attack on BJP members as a 'pre-planned murder attempt'. The incident occurred in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district where MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were reportedly assaulted while touring a flood-hit area.

Majumdar has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticizing her administration for its alleged inability to maintain law and order. He has also called for a CBI probe, asserting that the state police are not impartial and suggesting a central agency could better investigate the attack.

The political tension escalates as TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh claims the BJP is politicizing local grievances. He countered by saying the incident involved villagers upset with the central government's withholding of 100 days' work. Ghosh emphasized that TMC has officially condemned the attack.

