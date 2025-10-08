Modi Challenges Congress on 26/11 Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly challenged the Congress, asking them to disclose who allegedly blocked India's military response after the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport, Modi stated that a former Union home minister implied foreign intervention stopped India's retaliation.

Modi criticized the Congress, asserting that their actions empowered terrorists. He stressed that the public deserves to know why India did not pursue military action post-attack. Highlighting the significance of India's safety and security, he mentioned Operation Sindoor's launch after the Pahalgam attack.

During his speech, Modi outlined the government's ambitious vision to position India as a global aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul hub by decade's end. He praised the UDAN scheme, which facilitated the dream of flying for many citizens, and noted the substantial increase of operational airports from 74 in 2014 to over 160 today, emphasizing 'gati aur pragati' in Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)