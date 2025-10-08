Left Menu

Modi Challenges Congress on 26/11 Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly hindering India’s military response after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding transparency. He spoke at the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport, emphasizing India's vision for aviation growth and safety. Modi highlighted efforts to transform India into a global aviation MRO hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:53 IST
Modi Challenges Congress on 26/11 Response
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly challenged the Congress, asking them to disclose who allegedly blocked India's military response after the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport, Modi stated that a former Union home minister implied foreign intervention stopped India's retaliation.

Modi criticized the Congress, asserting that their actions empowered terrorists. He stressed that the public deserves to know why India did not pursue military action post-attack. Highlighting the significance of India's safety and security, he mentioned Operation Sindoor's launch after the Pahalgam attack.

During his speech, Modi outlined the government's ambitious vision to position India as a global aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul hub by decade's end. He praised the UDAN scheme, which facilitated the dream of flying for many citizens, and noted the substantial increase of operational airports from 74 in 2014 to over 160 today, emphasizing 'gati aur pragati' in Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
2
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

 India
4
Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025