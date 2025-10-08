Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Justice: A Resolute Stand for Azam Khan

In a significant political gesture, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited senior party leader Azam Khan at his residence in Rampur. Yadav's visit comes amid ongoing legal battles faced by Khan, labeled as politically motivated by the SP chief. The meeting underscores party solidarity in turbulent political times.

Akhilesh Yadav articulated his support for Khan, asserting the maliciousness of the cases filed against him and his family. He emphasized the deep-rooted political veteran's importance to the SP and labeled the actions against Khan as 'unprecedented harassment' by the ruling BJP government.

Yadav addressed media after the visit, expressing optimism for eventual justice. He criticized the ruling party's alleged affronts to minority communities and predicted political change in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising the withdrawal of what he termed 'false cases' against Khan.

