Trump's Call for Arrest: Chicago Politics in Turmoil

Amid growing tension between federal and local authorities, former U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered controversy by accusing Chicago's Democratic leaders of misconduct.

On his social media platform, Trump lambasted Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker for allegedly not safeguarding federal immigration officers, yet presented no proof to substantiate his assertions.

His bold remarks coincided with the deployment of National Guard troops to the city, drawing sharp criticism from local and state officials.

