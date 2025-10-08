Trump's Call for Arrest: Chicago Politics in Turmoil
Donald Trump criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing them of failing to protect federal immigration officers. His remarks come as he deploys National Guard troops to Chicago, facing resistance from local leaders. No evidence was provided to support his claims.
Amid growing tension between federal and local authorities, former U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered controversy by accusing Chicago's Democratic leaders of misconduct.
On his social media platform, Trump lambasted Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker for allegedly not safeguarding federal immigration officers, yet presented no proof to substantiate his assertions.
His bold remarks coincided with the deployment of National Guard troops to the city, drawing sharp criticism from local and state officials.
