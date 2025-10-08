Left Menu

Trump's Call for Arrest: Chicago Politics in Turmoil

Donald Trump criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing them of failing to protect federal immigration officers. His remarks come as he deploys National Guard troops to Chicago, facing resistance from local leaders. No evidence was provided to support his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:03 IST
Amid growing tension between federal and local authorities, former U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered controversy by accusing Chicago's Democratic leaders of misconduct.

On his social media platform, Trump lambasted Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker for allegedly not safeguarding federal immigration officers, yet presented no proof to substantiate his assertions.

His bold remarks coincided with the deployment of National Guard troops to the city, drawing sharp criticism from local and state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

