Family Feud Escalates: RLJP to Challenge LJP-RV in Elections

The RLJP, led by Pashupati Kumar Paras, has declared it will field candidates against his nephew Chirag Paswan's party in all constituencies. This decision follows delays in RLJP's induction into the INDIA bloc and Chirag's ongoing negotiations with the BJP. Tensions rise as deadlines for nominations loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:54 IST
Pashupati Kumar Paras
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in India continues to fluctuate as Pashupati Kumar Paras, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), announced that his party would contest against his nephew Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in every constituency.

This declaration was made during the RLJP's parliamentary board meeting. Paras, who had previously resigned from the Union Cabinet, is acting in response to the BJP's move to accommodate Chirag in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The RLJP's decision surfaces amid uncertainty regarding the party's inclusion in the INDIA bloc and a lack of consensus on a seat-sharing formula, as time runs short with the nomination filing deadline approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

