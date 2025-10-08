Political Chess: Akhilesh Yadav's Strategic Visits
Uttar Pradesh ministers criticize Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Azam Khan, labeling it as a political maneuver to safeguard his Muslim vote bank. Critics argue that Akhilesh's delayed approach evidences strategic motives, with the visit timed amid fears of waning influence within the party.
In political maneuvering across the state of Uttar Pradesh, several ministers criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav following his recent visit to senior party leader Azam Khan. This meeting took place at Khan's Rampur residence after his release from jail.
JPS Rathore, Minister of State for Cooperation, accused Yadav of insincere motives, suggesting the visit was a strategic move to recover lost ground in the Muslim vote bank. Rathore stated that Yadav's absence during Khan's jail term belies the visit's sincerity, calling it a political stunt.
Echoing Rathore's sentiments, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh claimed that Yadav's delayed meeting reveals a fear of losing influence. As pressure mounts from influential party members like Azam Khan and Shivpal Singh Yadav, observers remain keen on understanding these political dynamics within the Samajwadi Party.
