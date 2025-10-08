Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Central Government's Loan Policy for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, has openly criticized the central government's refusal to forgive loans for Wayanad landslide victims, highlighting a willingness to forgive debts for major corporations while ignoring smaller, affected communities.

In the Kerala High Court, Priyanka aligned with the court's view that the central government has failed to support Wayanad victims, stressing the need for urgent debt relief. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan also criticized the move, stating victims are left without income or assets.

Despite the Kerala Assembly's unanimous resolution for loan waivers, the central government maintains a differing approach, treating Kerala distinct from other Indian states facing similar disasters, raising questions about equity and fairness in government policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)