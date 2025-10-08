Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest in Zubeen Garg Death Case: APS Officer Suspended

APS officer Sandipan Garg has been suspended following his arrest in the Zubeen Garg death case. The Assam government cites sufficient evidence against him, leading to seven days of police custody. The investigation also implicates five others, intensifying scrutiny surrounding the tragic incident.

Assam police officer suspended after arrest in Zubeen Garg death case
In a significant development, the Assam government has suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg following his arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection to the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg. The Home department's order, released on Wednesday, highlights sufficient evidence tying Garg to the case.

The Chief Investigating Officer reported that Garg, who serves as the Co-District Superintendent of Police in Boko-Chaygaon, Kamrup, was detained at 10:56 AM. His arrest falls under various sections of the BNS 2023, with added charges under Section 103 BNS, 2023. The officer was taken into police custody for a period of seven days, after which he is expected to be transferred to judicial custody until October 15.

Acting on these developments, the Governor of Assam, exercising powers under the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, ordered Garg's suspension effective immediately. During this suspension, should Garg be released from custody, he will report to the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati. The SIT has also apprehended five other suspects related to the case, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding Zubeen Garg's tragic demise.

