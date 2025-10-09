Mark Carney's Diplomatic Talks with Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed future collaboration on steel, aluminum, and energy sectors. Despite productive talks, no agreement to lift tariffs on Canadian imports was reached. Carney emphasized ongoing negotiations on automotive trade terms with U.S. counterparts.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he found common ground with U.S. President Donald Trump on several key trade sectors, including steel, aluminum, and energy, following a notable meeting at the Oval Office.
In a statement to Parliament, Carney revealed that teams from both countries are actively negotiating terms for new trade deals, specifically focusing on the modalities of an automotive agreement.
Although the discussions were deemed productive, Canadian officials confirmed that the visit did not culminate in the lifting of tariffs on crucial imports from Canada.
