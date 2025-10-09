France at a Crossroads: Political Instability and the Search for a New Prime Minister

France finds itself at a political crossroads as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to appoint a new prime minister within 48 hours, according to an official statement from the Elysee Palace.

This development comes in the wake of Sebastien Lecornu's resignation, marking the shortest tenure in modern French history. Lecornu's departure follows his unsuccessful efforts to stabilize the parliamentary situation amidst growing discontent from both opposition and political allies. Key issues at hand include financial reforms and a yawning budget deficit.

President Macron is under pressure, with calls for either snap elections or his resignation resonating from both ends of the political spectrum. As France's leadership endeavors to chart a stable course, the political uncertainty is reflected in cautious market reactions, highlighted by gains in France's CAC 40 index on Wednesday.

