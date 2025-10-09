Left Menu

France at a Crossroads: Political Instability and the Search for a New Prime Minister

Amidst France's worst political crisis in decades, President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister within 48 hours. Sebastien Lecornu, the fifth prime minister in two years, resigned after failing to reach a deal with parliamentary leaders. Macron faces calls for snap elections or resignation.

France finds itself at a political crossroads as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to appoint a new prime minister within 48 hours, according to an official statement from the Elysee Palace.

This development comes in the wake of Sebastien Lecornu's resignation, marking the shortest tenure in modern French history. Lecornu's departure follows his unsuccessful efforts to stabilize the parliamentary situation amidst growing discontent from both opposition and political allies. Key issues at hand include financial reforms and a yawning budget deficit.

President Macron is under pressure, with calls for either snap elections or his resignation resonating from both ends of the political spectrum. As France's leadership endeavors to chart a stable course, the political uncertainty is reflected in cautious market reactions, highlighted by gains in France's CAC 40 index on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

