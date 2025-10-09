Caribbean Tensions Surge: U.S. Bombs Colombian Vessel
The U.S. strike on a Colombian vessel in the Caribbean has intensified tensions in the region, drawing Colombia into the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking vessels near Venezuela. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, highlighting its impact on Latin America and the Caribbean.
Tensions have heightened in the Caribbean following the United States' strike on a Colombian vessel, which carried Colombian citizens. The recent attack, confirmed by Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, adds fuel to the ongoing campaign targeting drug trafficking vessels off the Venezuelan coast.
Petro, vocal in his condemnation, described the assault as aggression against Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasizing the region-wide implications. Despite reaching out, neither the White House nor the Pentagon have provided comments on the incident.
Amidst these developments, Venezuela has initiated new military exercises in coastal states, while Colombia's president, on a diplomatic trip in Belgium, responded to U.S. Senator Adam Schiff's vow to block future strikes. The situation remains tense and dynamic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
