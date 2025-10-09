Caribbean Tensions Surge: U.S. Bombs Colombian Vessel

Tensions have heightened in the Caribbean following the United States' strike on a Colombian vessel, which carried Colombian citizens. The recent attack, confirmed by Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, adds fuel to the ongoing campaign targeting drug trafficking vessels off the Venezuelan coast.

Petro, vocal in his condemnation, described the assault as aggression against Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasizing the region-wide implications. Despite reaching out, neither the White House nor the Pentagon have provided comments on the incident.

Amidst these developments, Venezuela has initiated new military exercises in coastal states, while Colombia's president, on a diplomatic trip in Belgium, responded to U.S. Senator Adam Schiff's vow to block future strikes. The situation remains tense and dynamic.

