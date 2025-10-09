Trump Eyes Diplomatic Trip Amid Middle East Ceasefire Talks
President Donald Trump announced a potential visit to Egypt amid ongoing negotiations for a hostages-for-ceasefire deal in Gaza. The discussions are nearing completion, indicating an imminent agreement. Trump, receiving updates from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized the urgency of his possible travel to the region.
President Donald Trump may soon travel to Egypt as efforts intensify to finalize a hostages-for-ceasefire agreement in Gaza. At a White House event, Trump disclosed the possibility of his weekend departure, following consultations with his negotiation team in Egypt.
The President shared that the deal is 'very close' after receiving a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who excused himself from the event to update Trump on the situation. Trump explained the urgency, mentioning that his presence may be required in the region either before or after the hostages' release.
The announcement underscores the delicate nature of the talks and the critical role Trump believes he can play. As he concluded his engagement at the White House, Trump stated his intention to tackle pressing issues in the Middle East, signaling the significance of the pending agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Hamas announces a deal leading to the end of war in Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli troops, aid entry and prisoner exchange, reports AP.