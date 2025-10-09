Left Menu

Macron's Strategic Move: New Premier to Avert Legislative Turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to appoint a new prime minister within 48 hours to stave off potential snap legislative elections following the resignation of Sébastien Lecornu. Despite the political challenges, Macron seeks stability by rallying support in the National Assembly to pass a crucial budget by the end of the year.

Paris | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:22 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to name a new prime minister within 48 hours, aiming to avoid snap legislative elections that could further destabilize France's political landscape. This decision follows the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

Macron's administration is struggling to maintain a stable majority in the National Assembly, with Macron's previous minority governments having faced continuous challenges. Lecornu, tasked with assessing parliamentary support, concluded that while Macron's allies lack a majority, a new government could be formed without resorting to early elections.

The potential for a 2026 budget agreement by year-end is crucial, as Macron aims to prevent financial uncertainty amid mounting deficits. Lecornu emphasized the importance of parliamentary consensus to avoid dissolution echoes and the political deadlock resulting from Macron's earlier dissolution attempt in June 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

