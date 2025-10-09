Tensions Rise in the Caribbean: Colombia Accuses US of Vessel Strike

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stirred international controversy by claiming that the latest US military action in the Caribbean targeted a Colombian vessel with citizens aboard. His assertion, made via social media, challenges the US's ongoing operations against drug trafficking vessels.

The White House quickly dismissed Petro's statement, labeling it as 'baseless'. An official emphasized Colombia's status as a crucial strategic ally, despite policy disagreements, and urged President Petro to retract his claims to maintain constructive dialogue.

Amid escalating regional tensions, Venezuelan forces launched military exercises in response to what they perceive as a threat from US deployments in the Caribbean. The spotlight remains on the US's military presence, including advanced warships and aircraft, against the backdrop of strained diplomatic ties with nations like Venezuela.

