Tensions Rise in the Caribbean: Colombia Accuses US of Vessel Strike

Colombian President Gustavo Petro alleged a US military strike on a Colombian vessel in the Caribbean, a claim rejected by the White House as 'baseless'. This incident increases tensions in the region, affecting US-Colombian relations amid ongoing conflicts with Venezuela, which has launched military exercises as a countermeasure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:06 IST
Tensions Rise in the Caribbean: Colombia Accuses US of Vessel Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stirred international controversy by claiming that the latest US military action in the Caribbean targeted a Colombian vessel with citizens aboard. His assertion, made via social media, challenges the US's ongoing operations against drug trafficking vessels.

The White House quickly dismissed Petro's statement, labeling it as 'baseless'. An official emphasized Colombia's status as a crucial strategic ally, despite policy disagreements, and urged President Petro to retract his claims to maintain constructive dialogue.

Amid escalating regional tensions, Venezuelan forces launched military exercises in response to what they perceive as a threat from US deployments in the Caribbean. The spotlight remains on the US's military presence, including advanced warships and aircraft, against the backdrop of strained diplomatic ties with nations like Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

