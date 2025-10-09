Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?
Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which involves a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages. The agreement also includes Israel withdrawing troops to a designated line. Negotiations continue in Egypt aiming for lasting peace.
In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to embark on the initial phase of a US-backed peace plan, according to US President Donald Trump.
This plan involves a temporary pause in fighting and the release of some hostages and prisoners, with Israel set to retreat its troops to a predetermined line.
Intense negotiations, facilitated in Egypt, are ongoing as stakeholders aim to broker a sustainable ceasefire and bring to an end the two-year conflict in the Middle East.
