Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which involves a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages. The agreement also includes Israel withdrawing troops to a designated line. Negotiations continue in Egypt aiming for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:44 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to embark on the initial phase of a US-backed peace plan, according to US President Donald Trump.

This plan involves a temporary pause in fighting and the release of some hostages and prisoners, with Israel set to retreat its troops to a predetermined line.

Intense negotiations, facilitated in Egypt, are ongoing as stakeholders aim to broker a sustainable ceasefire and bring to an end the two-year conflict in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

