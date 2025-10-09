Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to embark on the initial phase of a US-backed peace plan, according to US President Donald Trump.

This plan involves a temporary pause in fighting and the release of some hostages and prisoners, with Israel set to retreat its troops to a predetermined line.

Intense negotiations, facilitated in Egypt, are ongoing as stakeholders aim to broker a sustainable ceasefire and bring to an end the two-year conflict in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)