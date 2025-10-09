Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

In a landmark move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared plans to convene the government on Thursday with the primary agenda of approving a ceasefire agreement with Gaza, emphasizing the agreement's critical role in repatriating Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu hailed the occasion as "A great day for Israel," in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a breakthrough deal between Israel and Hamas designed to conclude the two-year-long hostilities in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement signifies a pivotal turning point in the ongoing conflict, aiming to restore peace and resolve humanitarian issues that have plagued the region for years.

