Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a government meeting to approve a ceasefire agreement focused on retrieving Israeli hostages. He celebrated the deal, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a potential end to the two-year conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:04 IST
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared plans to convene the government on Thursday with the primary agenda of approving a ceasefire agreement with Gaza, emphasizing the agreement's critical role in repatriating Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu hailed the occasion as "A great day for Israel," in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a breakthrough deal between Israel and Hamas designed to conclude the two-year-long hostilities in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement signifies a pivotal turning point in the ongoing conflict, aiming to restore peace and resolve humanitarian issues that have plagued the region for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Propel India's Digital Payment Frontier

Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Propel India's Digital Payment Frontier

 India
2
Rising Tensions: Bihar's Seat-Sharing Dilemma

Rising Tensions: Bihar's Seat-Sharing Dilemma

 India
3
Mob Lynching and Justice: The Case of Hariom Valmiki

Mob Lynching and Justice: The Case of Hariom Valmiki

 India
4
French Bonds Steady Amid Political Uncertainty

French Bonds Steady Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025