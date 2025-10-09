Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a government meeting to approve a ceasefire agreement focused on retrieving Israeli hostages. He celebrated the deal, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a potential end to the two-year conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
In a landmark move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared plans to convene the government on Thursday with the primary agenda of approving a ceasefire agreement with Gaza, emphasizing the agreement's critical role in repatriating Israeli hostages.
Netanyahu hailed the occasion as "A great day for Israel," in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a breakthrough deal between Israel and Hamas designed to conclude the two-year-long hostilities in Gaza.
The ceasefire agreement signifies a pivotal turning point in the ongoing conflict, aiming to restore peace and resolve humanitarian issues that have plagued the region for years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement
Breakthrough in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to U.S. Plan
Italy Backs Trump's Ceasefire Plan for Gaza
We hope release of hostages, humanitarian aid to Gazans will bring respite to them and pave way for lasting peace: Modi.
NZ Backs US-Led Israel-Hamas Peace Deal as “First Step Toward Lasting Peace”