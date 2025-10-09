A Landmark Day for Global Unity

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a hostages-for-ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza has been successfully negotiated in Egypt. Trump hailed the development as a pivotal moment for international unity, describing it as 'a great day for the world.'

The deal has seen unprecedented cooperation among various nations, including Israel, with each party working towards ensuring peace and stability in the region. Trump's comments came during a brief telephone interview with Reuters.

'This is a wonderful day for everybody,' Trump reiterated, stressing the importance of global collaboration in achieving such a milestone agreement.

