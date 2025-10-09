Left Menu

A Landmark Day for Global Unity

U.S. President Donald Trump described a Gaza hostages-for-ceasefire deal as a significant global achievement. The agreement, brokered in Egypt, has brought international unity, with all involved countries, including Israel, collaborating toward peace. Trump highlighted the occasion as a 'great day for the world'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:43 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a hostages-for-ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza has been successfully negotiated in Egypt. Trump hailed the development as a pivotal moment for international unity, describing it as 'a great day for the world.'

The deal has seen unprecedented cooperation among various nations, including Israel, with each party working towards ensuring peace and stability in the region. Trump's comments came during a brief telephone interview with Reuters.

'This is a wonderful day for everybody,' Trump reiterated, stressing the importance of global collaboration in achieving such a milestone agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

