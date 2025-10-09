Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party Launches Crowdfunding App Amidst Allegations Against Bihar Government

The Jan Suraaj Party, established by Prashant Kishor, initiated a crowdfunding campaign for Bihar elections. Party president Uday Singh accuses the Bihar NDA government of Rs 70,000 crore corruption. The party introduced an app for contributions, aiming to uncover government corruption and calling for a CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:35 IST
The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by notable poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has set its sights on the upcoming Bihar assembly elections with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign. Aimed at mobilizing financial support, the party hopes this endeavor will galvanize its presence in the state's political landscape.

In a press conference, Uday Singh, the party's national president, launched the 'Jan Suraaj Contribution' app, encouraging citizens to contribute between Rs 100 and Rs 50,000. The app, accessible in both Hindi and English, signifies a strategic move to engage the public directly in political financing.

Amidst these initiatives, Jan Suraaj has intensified its attacks on the state's ruling NDA government, filing a case in the high court over allegations of corruption to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. Senior members, including seasoned lawyer YV Giri, are calling for a comprehensive CBI probe into these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

