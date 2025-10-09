Election Commission Warns Against AI Misuse in Bihar Elections
The Election Commission has cautioned political parties in Bihar against using AI to create deepfakes or distort information through synthetic content in upcoming assembly polls. Parties are advised to label AI-generated materials clearly and ensure social media posts do not compromise electoral integrity.
The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to political parties regarding the misuse of artificial intelligence in creating deepfakes or distorting information during the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
On Thursday, the Commission reminded parties to label AI-generated content prominently, whether on social media or in advertisements, declaring materials as 'AI-Generated', 'Digitally Enhanced', or 'Synthetic Content'.
The watchdog stressed that a close watch on social media will be maintained to preserve the integrity of the electoral process amidst growing concerns of misinformation spreading online.
