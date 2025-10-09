Left Menu

Election Commission Warns Against AI Misuse in Bihar Elections

The Election Commission has cautioned political parties in Bihar against using AI to create deepfakes or distort information through synthetic content in upcoming assembly polls. Parties are advised to label AI-generated materials clearly and ensure social media posts do not compromise electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:47 IST
Election Commission Warns Against AI Misuse in Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to political parties regarding the misuse of artificial intelligence in creating deepfakes or distorting information during the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

On Thursday, the Commission reminded parties to label AI-generated content prominently, whether on social media or in advertisements, declaring materials as 'AI-Generated', 'Digitally Enhanced', or 'Synthetic Content'.

The watchdog stressed that a close watch on social media will be maintained to preserve the integrity of the electoral process amidst growing concerns of misinformation spreading online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025