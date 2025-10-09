BRS Leaders Under House Arrest Amidst 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' Protest

In a significant political development in Hyderabad, several leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, including its working president KT Rama Rao, have been placed under 'house arrest' ahead of their planned 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest scheduled for Thursday.

The protest aims to challenge the recent hike in bus fares by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). The BRS leaders intended to make their way to 'Bus Bhavan' to submit a letter to the TGSRTC Managing Director, urging a rollback of the increased fares.

Expressing discontent, KT Rama Rao posted on social media platform 'X' about the excessive deployment of police officers at his residence, questioning their priorities. Meanwhile, senior leader Harish Rao also faced restrictions at his home as police forces heavily guarded the area to prevent the protest from proceeding as planned.

