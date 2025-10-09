Left Menu

BRS Leaders Under House Arrest Amidst 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' Protest

In Hyderabad, BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao, face house arrest as they plan the 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest. This demonstration demands a rollback of increased RTC bus fares. The BRS criticized heavy police deployment aimed at preventing their protest from reaching the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:21 IST
BRS Leaders Under House Arrest Amidst 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' Protest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Hyderabad, several leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, including its working president KT Rama Rao, have been placed under 'house arrest' ahead of their planned 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest scheduled for Thursday.

The protest aims to challenge the recent hike in bus fares by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). The BRS leaders intended to make their way to 'Bus Bhavan' to submit a letter to the TGSRTC Managing Director, urging a rollback of the increased fares.

Expressing discontent, KT Rama Rao posted on social media platform 'X' about the excessive deployment of police officers at his residence, questioning their priorities. Meanwhile, senior leader Harish Rao also faced restrictions at his home as police forces heavily guarded the area to prevent the protest from proceeding as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025