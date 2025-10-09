Seychelles' Run-off Election: A New Balance of Power?

Seychelles is at a crossroads as voters head back to the polls for a decisive run-off election. Incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan faces a tough challenge from Patrick Herminie, who previously outpaced him in the initial round. Herminie, backed by endorsements from eliminated candidates, aims to restore his party's long-standing control.

Ramkalawan has highlighted his efforts towards economic recovery post-COVID-19, citing his need for another term to continue building infrastructure and social protections. His leadership so far has brought a divided government, but he hopes to consolidate his authority and draw investment into the nation.

The election results, expected soon, will set the stage for future governance. As the world's wealthiest country per capita, Seychelles faces challenges such as climate vulnerability and high heroin use. Meanwhile, Herminie promises changes such as lowering the retirement age and halting a controversial hotel project. The outcome remains uncertain, making this a crucial moment in Seychelles' modern history.