Left Menu

Seychelles' Run-off Election: A New Balance of Power?

The Seychelles is holding a pivotal run-off election between incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan and former National Assembly speaker Patrick Herminie. Both candidates vie for control amid a political landscape marked by economic recovery plans and climate vulnerabilities. Results will influence the country's political and economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:23 IST
Seychelles' Run-off Election: A New Balance of Power?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seychelles is at a crossroads as voters head back to the polls for a decisive run-off election. Incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan faces a tough challenge from Patrick Herminie, who previously outpaced him in the initial round. Herminie, backed by endorsements from eliminated candidates, aims to restore his party's long-standing control.

Ramkalawan has highlighted his efforts towards economic recovery post-COVID-19, citing his need for another term to continue building infrastructure and social protections. His leadership so far has brought a divided government, but he hopes to consolidate his authority and draw investment into the nation.

The election results, expected soon, will set the stage for future governance. As the world's wealthiest country per capita, Seychelles faces challenges such as climate vulnerability and high heroin use. Meanwhile, Herminie promises changes such as lowering the retirement age and halting a controversial hotel project. The outcome remains uncertain, making this a crucial moment in Seychelles' modern history.

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025