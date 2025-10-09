Seychelles' Run-off Election: A New Balance of Power?
The Seychelles is holding a pivotal run-off election between incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan and former National Assembly speaker Patrick Herminie. Both candidates vie for control amid a political landscape marked by economic recovery plans and climate vulnerabilities. Results will influence the country's political and economic future.
Seychelles is at a crossroads as voters head back to the polls for a decisive run-off election. Incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan faces a tough challenge from Patrick Herminie, who previously outpaced him in the initial round. Herminie, backed by endorsements from eliminated candidates, aims to restore his party's long-standing control.
Ramkalawan has highlighted his efforts towards economic recovery post-COVID-19, citing his need for another term to continue building infrastructure and social protections. His leadership so far has brought a divided government, but he hopes to consolidate his authority and draw investment into the nation.
The election results, expected soon, will set the stage for future governance. As the world's wealthiest country per capita, Seychelles faces challenges such as climate vulnerability and high heroin use. Meanwhile, Herminie promises changes such as lowering the retirement age and halting a controversial hotel project. The outcome remains uncertain, making this a crucial moment in Seychelles' modern history.
ALSO READ
IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Turning Point for Economic Recovery?
Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on 3.66 Lakh Excluded Voters from Bihar's Electoral Roll
Bihar Set for Assembly Polls: Over 7 Crore Voters Gearing Up for November Electorate Exercise
Bihar's Centenarian Voters: A Shrinking Demographic