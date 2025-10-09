Left Menu

Starmer Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan with Urgent Call for Action

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports the initial agreement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, emphasizing the need for immediate implementation. He advocates for lifting restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:34 IST
Starmer Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan with Urgent Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his approval for the initial agreement of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan concerning Gaza.

Starmer's statement highlighted the necessity for the agreement's full and swift implementation.

He urged for the immediate removal of all obstacles to life-saving humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025