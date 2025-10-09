Starmer Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan with Urgent Call for Action
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports the initial agreement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, emphasizing the need for immediate implementation. He advocates for lifting restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his approval for the initial agreement of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan concerning Gaza.
Starmer's statement highlighted the necessity for the agreement's full and swift implementation.
He urged for the immediate removal of all obstacles to life-saving humanitarian assistance for Gaza.
