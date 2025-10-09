Breakthrough Peace Agreement in West Asia: Modi Commends Trump and Netanyahu

In a significant development for West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded an agreement between Israel and Hamas that pauses ongoing hostilities in Gaza. The accord came about as part of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategic peace plan.

Modi emphasized the crucial role of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership in achieving this milestone. 'We welcome the agreement on President Trump's peace plan, demonstrating strong leadership by PM Netanyahu,' Modi shared in his announcement on X.

Central to this agreement are the release of hostages and increased humanitarian efforts in Gaza, potentially laying the groundwork for enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)