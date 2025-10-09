Left Menu

Breakthrough Peace Agreement in West Asia: Modi Commends Trump and Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the recent agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia. A pause in the Gaza conflict and hostage releases are central to this breakthrough, which Modi attributes to the leadership of Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:57 IST
Breakthrough Peace Agreement in West Asia: Modi Commends Trump and Netanyahu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded an agreement between Israel and Hamas that pauses ongoing hostilities in Gaza. The accord came about as part of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategic peace plan.

Modi emphasized the crucial role of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership in achieving this milestone. 'We welcome the agreement on President Trump's peace plan, demonstrating strong leadership by PM Netanyahu,' Modi shared in his announcement on X.

Central to this agreement are the release of hostages and increased humanitarian efforts in Gaza, potentially laying the groundwork for enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025