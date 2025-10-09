Bharat Bind Switches Allegiances Ahead of Bihar Elections
Bharat Bind, the RJD MLA from Bhabhua, has resigned from the Bihar state assembly and the RJD, opting instead to contest the upcoming assembly elections on a BJP ticket. This move follows his seating with treasury bench members after JD(U) rejoined the NDA.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, Bharat Bind, RJD MLA from Bhabhua, announced his resignation from the Bihar state assembly as well as the RJD on Thursday. This decision positions him to contest the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket.
The Bihar Assembly secretariat issued a notification indicating that the Bhabhua seat in Kaimur district is now unoccupied following Bind's resignation. Bind, who originally secured his assembly position with an RJD nomination, has since begun collaborating with the treasury bench members.
This move comes after the JD(U) renewed its alliance with the NDA, prompting RJD to seek Bind's disqualification. As November elections draw near, the political dynamics in Bihar are poised for change, with voting scheduled for November 6 and 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment
EC threatening Bengal govt officers, will not tolerate this: CM Mamata Banerjee on revision of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls.
Defection Drama: Rajen Gohain's Resignation Shakes Assam BJP
Mass Resignation Hits Assam BJP: Gohain Leads Exit Over Unkept Promises
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party releases first list of 51 candidates for Bihar assembly polls.