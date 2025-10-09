Left Menu

Bharat Bind Switches Allegiances Ahead of Bihar Elections

Bharat Bind, the RJD MLA from Bhabhua, has resigned from the Bihar state assembly and the RJD, opting instead to contest the upcoming assembly elections on a BJP ticket. This move follows his seating with treasury bench members after JD(U) rejoined the NDA.

In a significant political shift, Bharat Bind, RJD MLA from Bhabhua, announced his resignation from the Bihar state assembly as well as the RJD on Thursday. This decision positions him to contest the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket.

The Bihar Assembly secretariat issued a notification indicating that the Bhabhua seat in Kaimur district is now unoccupied following Bind's resignation. Bind, who originally secured his assembly position with an RJD nomination, has since begun collaborating with the treasury bench members.

This move comes after the JD(U) renewed its alliance with the NDA, prompting RJD to seek Bind's disqualification. As November elections draw near, the political dynamics in Bihar are poised for change, with voting scheduled for November 6 and 11.

