Tejashwi Yadav's Ambitious Promise: Government Job for Every Bihar Household
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledges a legislative move that guarantees at least one government job per Bihar household within 20 months of Mahagathbandhan's formation. Dismisses allegations of false promise, citing surveys and prior achievements amid criticisms of BJP's unfulfilled employment claims.
In a bold pledge, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that, within 20 days of Mahagathbandhan government formation, a law would be enacted to ensure at least one member of every household in Bihar receives a government job. Yadav made this announcement at a Patna press conference, positioning it as a major employment initiative in the state.
Yadav emphasized that the move is backed by comprehensive research and data collection, countering accusations of empty promises, or 'jumlebaazi.' He assured the public that this step was both viable and necessary. The RJD leader pointed to his party's track record, highlighting the 5 lakh government jobs facilitated during his previous tenure.
Criticizing the BJP, Yadav noted the unfulfilled promise of 19 lakh jobs, accusing the party of neglecting the employment crisis for over two decades. He vowed that this was the first of many transformative policy announcements, expressing confidence in his party's vision for Bihar's future.
