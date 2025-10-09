Left Menu

Mass Resignation Hits Assam BJP: Gohain Leads Exit Over Unkept Promises

Former Union minister Rajen Gohain, alongside 17 other BJP members, resigned from the party in Assam. Discontented with unfulfilled promises and policies, Gohain spoke out against the party’s actions toward the indigenous communities. His resignation marks a significant political shift in the region.

In a major political development, Rajen Gohain, a four-time BJP MP and former Union minister from Assam, has resigned from the party. Joining him are 17 other members, signaling a significant wave of discontent within the party ranks.

Addressing his resignation to state BJP president Dilip Saikia, Gohain cited dissatisfaction over the party's unfulfilled promises and their treatment of Assam's indigenous communities. This move marks his departure from all party roles immediately.

Sources reveal that this mass resignation involves members predominantly from Upper and Central Assam. Gohain, who served as Nagaon's representative from 1999 to 2019, expressed deep concern over the settlement policies involving outsiders, which he deemed a betrayal to his state's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

