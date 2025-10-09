BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Challenges Congress on 26/11 Response

During a press briefing at the BJP central office, party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over their alleged interference in India's response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Bhandari questioned if the Congress leadership, particularly influenced by Sonia Gandhi, deliberately avoided retaliatory actions against Pakistan for political gains.

Bhandari highlighted that national security is at stake and insisted that the Gandhi-Vadra family should be transparent about their past decisions. He recalled incidents during the Pahalgam attack where Rahul Gandhi's inquiries about fallen jets were questioned, further hinting at their doubt over the Indian military's capabilities during retaliation authorized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alleging a pro-Pakistan stance, Bhandari criticized the Congress for not granting full military autonomy during their governance. He cited ex-minister P. Chidambaram's statement on international pressures preventing action post-26/11, questioning who overruled a potential strike against Pakistan despite defense forces' readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)