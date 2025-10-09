Chirag Paswan Takes Charge: LJP's Decisive Move in Bihar Elections
Lok Janshakti Party MPs have empowered national president Chirag Paswan to finalize seat-sharing decisions for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party is eyeing an increase from 20-22 seats to at least 45, with all major decisions resting on Paswan's shoulders.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MPs have officially authorized Chirag Paswan, the party's national president, to determine seat-sharing arrangements for the Bihar assembly elections.
Arun Bharti, Jamui's MP and Bihar election in-charge, stated that Paswan's decision regarding the 243 assembly seats will be deemed final by the party. The elections are slated for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.
Additionally, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary reiterated that Paswan has the power to make pivotal election-related decisions. Party chief Raju Tiwari confirmed the onus now lies with Paswan, who seeks to secure at least 45 seats, significantly more than previously negotiated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
