Chirag Paswan Takes Charge: LJP's Decisive Move in Bihar Elections

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MPs have officially authorized Chirag Paswan, the party's national president, to determine seat-sharing arrangements for the Bihar assembly elections.

Arun Bharti, Jamui's MP and Bihar election in-charge, stated that Paswan's decision regarding the 243 assembly seats will be deemed final by the party. The elections are slated for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

Additionally, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary reiterated that Paswan has the power to make pivotal election-related decisions. Party chief Raju Tiwari confirmed the onus now lies with Paswan, who seeks to secure at least 45 seats, significantly more than previously negotiated.

