Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Takes Charge: LJP's Decisive Move in Bihar Elections

Lok Janshakti Party MPs have empowered national president Chirag Paswan to finalize seat-sharing decisions for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party is eyeing an increase from 20-22 seats to at least 45, with all major decisions resting on Paswan's shoulders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bihar | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:16 IST
Chirag Paswan Takes Charge: LJP's Decisive Move in Bihar Elections
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MPs have officially authorized Chirag Paswan, the party's national president, to determine seat-sharing arrangements for the Bihar assembly elections.

Arun Bharti, Jamui's MP and Bihar election in-charge, stated that Paswan's decision regarding the 243 assembly seats will be deemed final by the party. The elections are slated for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

Additionally, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary reiterated that Paswan has the power to make pivotal election-related decisions. Party chief Raju Tiwari confirmed the onus now lies with Paswan, who seeks to secure at least 45 seats, significantly more than previously negotiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Showdown Over National Guard Deployment: States Challenge Federal Move

Legal Showdown Over National Guard Deployment: States Challenge Federal Move

 Global
2
A Fragile Pause: The Quest for Lasting Peace in Gaza

A Fragile Pause: The Quest for Lasting Peace in Gaza

 Egypt
3
Modi's Ambitious Agricultural Push: New Schemes Launched for Self-Reliance

Modi's Ambitious Agricultural Push: New Schemes Launched for Self-Reliance

 India
4
Paris Telecom Explosion Disrupts Service for 80,000

Paris Telecom Explosion Disrupts Service for 80,000

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025